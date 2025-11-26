Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells 4,471 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Piekos sold 4,471 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $60,134.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,615.05. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 1,928,887 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,997. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $712.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.63.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

