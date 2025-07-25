Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $235,500.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,418 shares in the company, valued at $14,902,233.66. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $198,593.92.

On Friday, June 27th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $192,292.80.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,030 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $194,313.90.

On Friday, May 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $186,457.28.

Get Life360 alerts: Sign Up

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 523,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,179. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 502.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Life360 by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Life360 by 937.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Life360 by 433.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life360, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life360 wasn't on the list.

While Life360 currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here