Insider Selling: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $9,444,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 335,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,397,003.10. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Chris Hulls sold 311,749 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $24,035,847.90.

Get Life360 alerts: Sign Up

Life360 Stock Down 0.6%

LIF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 908,020 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $112.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.76 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Life360 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 75.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 3,865.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,194,000 after buying an additional 5,540,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life360, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life360 wasn't on the list.

While Life360 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here