Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Sells 1,933 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) SVP Jae Kim sold 1,933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.99, for a total transaction of $1,838,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,393,062.86. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock traded down $60.72 on Tuesday, hitting $992.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,519,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $793.08 and its 200-day moving average is $520.30. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $683,661,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $521,563,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $474,495,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum has been added to the Nasdaq-100 , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Lumentum Joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, Achieving New Milestone in Global Growth

Lumentum has been added to the , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from AI and cloud data center demand , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Lumentum Stock Rises 6% After Q3 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?

Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to $1,186 , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Citic Securities adjusts price target on Lumentum

Northland Securities for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a large year-to-date surge .

Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a . Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also notes that supply constraints and a premium valuation could limit near-term upside even as demand remains strong.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here