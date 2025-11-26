Insider Selling: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Raber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,518,180.24. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 109,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.36 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEC. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mayville Engineering and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Mayville Engineering from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Mayville Engineering from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $284,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 131,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 304.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 373,448 shares of the company's stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

