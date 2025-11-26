Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $83,616.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,663,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,758,233.60. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $67,392.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $79,931.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $64,422.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $77,921.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $62,802.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $82,611.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $66,582.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MAX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 647,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,272. The company has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a P/E ratio of -424.36 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

