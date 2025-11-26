Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,951,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,832,598.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $98,480.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 647,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,272. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $829.94 million, a PE ratio of -424.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.MediaAlpha's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

