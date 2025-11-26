Insider Selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) VP Susan Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,751,625. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medpace Trading Down 0.9%

MEDP traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.60. The stock had a trading volume of 305,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $626.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. Medpace's revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $487.18.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

