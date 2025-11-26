Insider Selling: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) General Counsel Sells 624 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Gutowski sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total transaction of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSCI Trading Up 0.0%

MSCI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $563.15. 575,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in MSCI by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

