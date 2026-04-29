Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total value of $445,346.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 145,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,737,370. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $606,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $186,778.95.

On Monday, March 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $599,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $378,232.03.

On Monday, February 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $694,320.00.

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Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 963,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,699. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day moving average of $213.80. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,446.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $372,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,944,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,420 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,987,000 after purchasing an additional 727,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Natera from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

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