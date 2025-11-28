Insider Selling: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) EVP Sells 20,916 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) EVP Alicia Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $250,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,996. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 966,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

