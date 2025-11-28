Insider Selling: Olin (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $93,870.00 in Stock

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) VP Teresa Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $358,771.14. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OLN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 336,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.79. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Olin's dividend payout ratio is presently 173.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Olin by 6,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 712.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Olin by 134.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

