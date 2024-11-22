Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 4,089 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF - Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 713,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,663.40. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get ON24 alerts: Sign Up

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,941 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $11,471.31.

On Thursday, September 5th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,285 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $14,075.60.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $28,371.80.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock remained flat at $6.43 during midday trading on Friday. 121,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,018. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company's stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 90,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ON24 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company's stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company's stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ON24 by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON24

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ON24, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON24 wasn't on the list.

While ON24 currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here