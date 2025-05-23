Insider Selling: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) CEO Sells 9,787 Shares of Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS - Get Free Report) CEO Danny Robert Schoening sold 9,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $78,785.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,591.70. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Optex Systems alerts: Sign Up

Danny Robert Schoening also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Danny Robert Schoening sold 10,027 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,316.27.

Optex Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OPXS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 15,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.13. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Optex Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Optex Systems wasn't on the list.

While Optex Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here