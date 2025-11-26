Insider Selling: PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Insider Sells 159,556 Shares of Stock

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,938.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get PACS Group alerts: Sign Up

PACS Group Stock Up 0.9%

PACS Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.05.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings raised PACS Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACS Group

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PACS Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PACS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PACS Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,153 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group in the first quarter valued at $1,918,000.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PACS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PACS Group wasn't on the list.

While PACS Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here