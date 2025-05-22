Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 16,731 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 16,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $2,107,604.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $88,529,952.42. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 150,814 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $19,061,381.46.

On Monday, February 24th, Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,223,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. Grange Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166,636 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

