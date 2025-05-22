Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 189 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $23,808.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,318,125.63. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

PLTR traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $122.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 75,223,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $286.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 404.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,824,000 after buying an additional 383,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 382,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here