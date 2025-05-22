Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 3,418 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $122.29. 75,223,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. The company has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

