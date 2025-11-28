Insider Selling: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells 103,668 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Personalis alerts: Sign Up

Personalis Trading Down 0.3%

PSNL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 606,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,795. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $948.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Personalis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSNL

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Personalis by 406.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Personalis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Personalis wasn't on the list.

While Personalis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here