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Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Director Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
PHX Energy Services logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling: Director David Raines sold 8,333 shares at C$13.58 on Mar 27 (C$113,162), cutting his stake by 23.16% to 27,651 shares, and several other insiders (including Craig Brown, Jeffery Shafer and Myron Tetreault) sold large blocks — collectively about C$1.34M — a pattern that may be viewed negatively by the market.
  • PHX shares traded down to C$13.16 on Tuesday with above‑average volume, trading near its 52‑week high of C$14.17; the company has a market cap of C$597M, a P/E of 11.65, and recent quarterly EPS of C$0.35 on C$183.9M revenue.
  • Analysts have recently become more positive—ATB Cormark and BMO raised ratings/targets—and the stock carries an average analyst rating of Buy with an average price target of C$11.13.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) Director David Raines sold 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$113,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,651 shares in the company, valued at C$375,500.58. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. 348,383 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.62. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.89 million for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 EPS for the current year.

More PHX Energy Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting PHX Energy Services this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (≈C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (≈C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services TSE: PHX Director Sells
  • Negative Sentiment: Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation.
  • Negative Sentiment: Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ≈C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller.
  • Negative Sentiment: Collectively these disposals (≈C$1.34M) increase supply and may amplify downward pressure given today’s weaker price action and higher-than-average volume; while insider selling can be for personal/liquidity reasons, the size and timing raise market concern.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$11.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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