Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) insider Jeffery John Shafer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$16,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 183,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,517,964.10. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position.

Jeffery John Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Jeffery John Shafer sold 5,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.98, for a total transaction of C$71,298.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Jeffery John Shafer sold 20,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$274,000.00.

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PHX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE PHX traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. 348,383 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.17. The company's 50-day moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of C$183.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about PHX Energy Services

Here are the key news stories impacting PHX Energy Services this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (≈C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (≈C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services TSE: PHX Director Sells

Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (≈C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (≈C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation.

Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ≈C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller.

Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ≈C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller. Negative Sentiment: Collectively these disposals (≈C$1.34M) increase supply and may amplify downward pressure given today’s weaker price action and higher-than-average volume; while insider selling can be for personal/liquidity reasons, the size and timing raise market concern.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$11.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHX

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

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