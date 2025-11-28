Free Trial
Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells 1,347 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Plexus logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi Jr. sold 1,347 shares on Nov. 26 at an average price of $144.93 for proceeds of $195,220.71, trimming his stake by 5.88% to 21,544 shares (≈$3.12M).
  • Recent results and guidance: Plexus beat expectations with $2.14 EPS (vs. $1.84 est.) and $1.06B revenue for the quarter, and set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.660–1.810.
  • Market and analyst view: The stock has a $3.83B market cap and 22.86 P/E, a 1‑year range of $103.43–$172.89, institutional ownership of 94.45%, and an average analyst rating of "Hold" with a $159 target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Plexus.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $195,220.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,371.92. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,622. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PLXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $22,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 85.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 104,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,509,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

