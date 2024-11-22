Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells 7,809 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 7,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $557,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,455.68. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

