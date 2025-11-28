Insider Selling: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 72,933 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) insider Todd Suko sold 72,933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,028,355.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 606,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,791. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,302,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,950. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,156 shares of the company's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RealReal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,446 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on RealReal from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.63.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

