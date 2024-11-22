Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 71,463 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,569,600. This trade represents a 49.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Revolve Group alerts: Sign Up

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company's stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company's stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company's stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revolve Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revolve Group wasn't on the list.

While Revolve Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here