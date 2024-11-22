Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) SVP Sells 23,284 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $814,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 357,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,509,317.28. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $36.91. 1,282,240 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,489. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $708,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 125.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,600,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,924 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.73.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

