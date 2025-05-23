Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 308 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$53,611.16.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts: Sign Up

Graeme Ashley Hepworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total value of C$49,862.12.

On Monday, February 24th, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total value of C$52,257.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$176.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,458. The firm has a market cap of C$249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$140.53 and a 12 month high of C$180.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$169.35.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada's payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$180.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Royal Bank of Canada currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here