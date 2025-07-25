Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Sells 4,228 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,228 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $44,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard A. Medway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Richard A. Medway sold 600 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $6,306.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Richard A. Medway sold 1,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $18,954.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Richard A. Medway sold 17,619 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $187,642.35.

On Monday, May 12th, Richard A. Medway sold 604 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $6,964.12.

On Thursday, May 8th, Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $189,470.10.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

NYSE:SVV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 427,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,352. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,267 shares of the company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company's stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVV shares. Northland Capmk raised Savers Value Village to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

