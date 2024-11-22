Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.24. 705,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,106. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Service Co. International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

