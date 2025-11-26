Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells 11,890 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $530,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,598,486 shares in the company, valued at $160,492,475.60. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,600 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $71,184.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,583 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $4,212,726.82.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

SION traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 179,798 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,671. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SION. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,258,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,925,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,639,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after buying an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company's stock worth $38,538,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

