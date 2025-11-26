Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 1,600 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $71,184.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,596,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,025,458.14. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SION stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 179,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,671. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SION shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sionna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sionna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sionna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here