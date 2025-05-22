Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells 11,520 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51.

On Thursday, March 20th, Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $142,222.32.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 56,617,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,945,424. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here