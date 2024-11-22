Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CAO Sells 12,373 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 12,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $182,749.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 311,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,450.16. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Spire Global alerts: Sign Up

Spire Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 515,603 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,221. The company has a market cap of $388.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Spire Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spire Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spire Global wasn't on the list.

While Spire Global currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here