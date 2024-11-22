Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells 13,278 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) CFO Leonardo Basola sold 13,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $196,116.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,794.83. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SPIR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.98. 515,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPIR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered Spire Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

