Insider Selling: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 91,560 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Staffline Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Thomas Spain sold 91,560 shares on Nov 27 at GBX 46 (£42,117.60) and has repeatedly sold large blocks in recent months (e.g., 134,293 on Oct 23; 118,621 on Oct 15) while making a smaller purchase of 18,500 shares on Nov 19 at GBX 45.
  • Shares traded down about 1.1% to GBX 45.60 with 76,316 shares changing hands versus an average volume of 345,610, and the company has a market cap of £53.28m, P/E of 15.2 and a 52‑week range of GBX 18–51.05.
  • Staffline Group provides recruitment, outsourced HR and training services in the UK and Republic of Ireland through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 91,560 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £42,117.60.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Spain sold 66,496 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £30,588.16.
  • On Wednesday, November 19th, Thomas Spain bought 18,500 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 per share, for a total transaction of £8,325.
  • On Monday, November 10th, Thomas Spain sold 43,036 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £19,796.56.
  • On Thursday, October 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 134,293 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £60,431.85.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Thomas Spain sold 118,621 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £54,565.66.
  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Thomas Spain sold 8,547 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total transaction of £3,418.80.
  • On Friday, September 19th, Thomas Spain sold 125,696 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £50,278.40.
  • On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Spain sold 10,357 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £4,246.37.
  • On Friday, September 5th, Thomas Spain sold 92,346 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total transaction of £39,708.78.

Staffline Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LON STAF traded down GBX 0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 45.60. 76,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market capitalization of £53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 and a 52-week high of GBX 51.05.

Staffline Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

