Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CFO Sells 20,538 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $104,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 937,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,780,423.80. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 2,175,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.93. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. William Blair raised shares of Stitch Fix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company's stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

