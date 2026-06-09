Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells 5,522 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 5,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $683,844.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,643,840.32. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74.

On Friday, May 22nd, Phong Le bought 55 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.41 per share, with a total value of $5,467.55.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67.

On Thursday, March 19th, Phong Le purchased 2,509 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.58.

On Thursday, March 12th, Phong Le sold 2,034 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $279,166.50.

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Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,918,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,729. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.50. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy said it bought 1,550 Bitcoin for about $101.3 million, taking total holdings to 845,256 BTC. The purchase signaled the company is still leaning into its Bitcoin treasury strategy and helped reassure traders after last week’s small BTC sale sparked panic. Strategy resumes bitcoin buying spree, quelling market panic

Strategy said it bought 1,550 Bitcoin for about $101.3 million, taking total holdings to 845,256 BTC. The purchase signaled the company is still leaning into its Bitcoin treasury strategy and helped reassure traders after last week’s small BTC sale sparked panic. Positive Sentiment: Strategy shareholders also approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve investor appeal for the company’s yield products and support its capital-raising structure. Strategy Shareholders Approve Changes to Preferred Dividends

Strategy shareholders also approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve investor appeal for the company’s yield products and support its capital-raising structure. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares, suggesting no clear new signal from positioning data.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares, suggesting no clear new signal from positioning data. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained highly mixed, with some calling MSTR a buying opportunity and others warning it is still an aggressive, highly leveraged way to play Bitcoin.

Several analysts and commentators remained highly mixed, with some calling MSTR a buying opportunity and others warning it is still an aggressive, highly leveraged way to play Bitcoin. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage continued to focus on Strategy’s dependence on Bitcoin prices, including warnings from JPMorgan, Peter Schiff, and others that the company may need to rebuild dollar reserves and could face pressure if BTC weakens further. JPMorgan: Strategy’s $1.7 Billion Dividend Bill Could Force More Bitcoin Sales

Bearish coverage continued to focus on Strategy’s dependence on Bitcoin prices, including warnings from JPMorgan, Peter Schiff, and others that the company may need to rebuild dollar reserves and could face pressure if BTC weakens further. Negative Sentiment: Broader crypto sentiment stayed shaky, with articles pointing to Bitcoin’s sharp pullback, ETF outflows, and fears that Strategy’s earlier BTC sale may have rattled confidence in the company’s “never sell” narrative.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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