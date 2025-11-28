Insider Selling: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Sells 155,794 Shares of Stock

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 155,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $914,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,182,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,646.48. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Fredrick Schaufeld sold 81,947 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $471,195.25.

On Friday, September 12th, Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $1,734,498.71.

Telos Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 321,704 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,625. Telos Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $428.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.70 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Telos has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telos Corporation will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Telos by 322.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 908,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 693,716 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,181,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth about $1,801,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Telos by 161.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 911,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 562,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 28.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,090,011 shares of the company's stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 457,997 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

