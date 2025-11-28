Insider Selling: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Sells 81,947 Shares of Stock

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 81,947 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $471,195.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,330,502.75. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Fredrick Schaufeld sold 155,794 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $914,510.78.

On Friday, September 12th, Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $1,734,498.71.

Telos Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. 321,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,625. Telos Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $428.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Telos had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 20.47%.The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.70 million. Telos has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Telos Corporation will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,181,590 shares of the company's stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 611,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 28.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,090,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 457,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Telos by 161.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 911,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 562,878 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 908,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 693,716 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

