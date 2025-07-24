Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Kevin Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 29th, J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.38.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

