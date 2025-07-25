Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CFO Sells 7,463 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GS traded up $9.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $728.63. 1,850,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,066. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $729.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $655.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.55. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

