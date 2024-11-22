Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 100 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HD stock traded up $9.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,680,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,166. The company has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $402.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $308.31 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $426.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

