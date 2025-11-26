Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) EVP Sells 10,725 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $593.41. 2,059,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.53. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,105,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $601.65.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

