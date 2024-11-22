Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells 22,885 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $960,254.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,706 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,823.76. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Kent Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,541,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,761. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.46, a P/E/G ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

