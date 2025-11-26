Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $40,801.80 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 30 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.06, for a total transaction of $40,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,369.48. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,353.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 239,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,963. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,304.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,398.98. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $143,952,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $276,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here