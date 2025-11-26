Insider Selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 9,803 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $346,143.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,553.69. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Margaret Tooth sold 8,884 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $388,497.32.

On Thursday, September 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 8,961 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $375,286.68.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 510,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.Trupanion's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trupanion from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $1,764,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 28,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

