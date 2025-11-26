Insider Selling: Unity Software (NYSE:U) COO Sells 40,693 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,683,876.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 563,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,822.84. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:U traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,045. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. CX Institutional bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Arete cut Unity Software from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

