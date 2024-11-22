Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells 4,374 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $305,261.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,661.02. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $2,725,438.47.

On Friday, November 8th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 5,640,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,969. The company's fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $258,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

