Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells 596,356 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $3,464,828.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,490,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,282,221.96. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 437,073 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $2,556,877.05.

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $3,107,014.76.

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $3,435,010.56.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,220. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 94.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UWM by 769.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 437.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,444 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Zacks Research raised UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.54.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

