Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Insider Sells 30,914 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,891,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,412. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company's stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $138.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

